UAE bank UNB Q4 net profit falls 55 pct, trims 2015 dividend

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Union National Bank (UNB), 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Monday posted a 55 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit.

The fifth largest lender in the emirate by assets reported a net profit of 195 million dirhams ($53.1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 436 million dirhams a year earlier, a bourse filing said.

Three analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net profit attributable to equity holders of 429.8 million dirhams.

The profit attributable to equity holders was not given in Monday’s statement. However, the 2014 attributable figure of 429 million dirhams was marginally below the net profit amount that year, indicating the attributable profit for 2015 was below the net profit figure disclosed.

For 2015, the bank said net profit was 1.86 billion dirhams, down 8 percent from 2014.

The bank said its board of directors proposed a cash dividend of 0.20 dirhams per share for 2015, subject to approval from the United Arab Emirates central bank.

The proposed payout is below the 0.25 dirhams per share recommended for the previous year.

The bank is the first of the major Abu Dhabi-listed lenders to report its fourth-quarter earnings, although Dubai-based Emirates NBD posted a 74 percent jump in quarterly earnings on higher fee income and lower provisions. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)