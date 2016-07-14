FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Union National Bank Q2 profit slides 17.3 pct, beats estimates
July 14, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

UAE's Union National Bank Q2 profit slides 17.3 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Union National Bank, 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Thursday posted a 17.3 percent drop in second-quarter net profit but still beat analysts’ results.

The fifth-largest lender in the emirate by assets reported a net profit attributable to equity holders of 469.5 million dirhams ($127.9 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 568.0 million dirhams in the year-ago period.

The average forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters was for a quarterly profit of 420 million dirhams.

The bank’s total net profit for the quarter was 472 million dirhams, 17 percent down from the same period of last year.

$1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

