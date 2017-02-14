BRIEF-Shenzhen Soling Industrial signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance on user behavior insurance for advanced driver assistant system
ABU DHABI Feb 14 Union National Bank, 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Tuesday posted a 29 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts.
The fifth largest lender in the emirate by assets reported a net profit of 251 million dirhams ($68.3 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared to 195.0 million dirhams in the same period a year ago.
Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast a quarterly profit of 310.0 million dirhams and 373.36 million dirhams respectively .
The bank’s board has proposed a 20 percent cash dividend for 2016, the same as for 2015. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by William Maclean)
GABORONE, Feb 15 The head of Standard Chartered Botswana has resigned, the British bank said on Wednesday, without giving reasons.
Feb 15 (LPC) - HSBC's key leveraged and acquisition finance bankers in Asia Pacific are leaving their positions, sources said, raising questions on its strategy for the event-driven financing business.