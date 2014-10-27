FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Union National Bank Q3 profit rises 22 pct, beats estimates
October 27, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's Union National Bank Q3 profit rises 22 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Union National Bank (UNB), Abu Dhabi’s fifth-largest listed lender by assets, reported a 22 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analyst estimates.

The bank made a net profit of 552 million dirhams ($150.3 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 454 million dirhams in the corresponding period of last year, it said in a bourse filing.

Five analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast UNB would make a quarterly profit of 525.2 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)

