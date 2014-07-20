FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE lender UNB beats forecasts slightly with 5.6 pct Q2 profit gain
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

UAE lender UNB beats forecasts slightly with 5.6 pct Q2 profit gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Union National Bank (UNB), 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, slightly beat analysts’ forecasts on Sunday with a 5.6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit.

The fifth-largest lender on the Abu Dhabi exchange by market value reported a net profit of 515.6 million dirhams ($140.4 million) for the three months to June 30, up from 488.3 million dirhams in the same three-month period last year, a bourse filing said.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average profit of 499.6 million dirhams for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6727 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.