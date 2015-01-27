FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi bank UNB posts 42 pct Q4 net profit gain; hikes dividend
#Financials
January 27, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi bank UNB posts 42 pct Q4 net profit gain; hikes dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Union National Bank, 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, posted a 42 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, just missing analysts’ forecasts.

The fifth-largest lender in the emirate by assets reported a net profit of 436 million dirhams ($118.7 million) in the final three months of 2014, up from 306 million dirhams a year earlier, a bourse filing said.

Four analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average profit of 442.7 million dirhams

Full-year net profit for 2014 was 2.02 billion dirhams, a rise of 16 percent from 2013.

The bank said its board of directors proposed a cash dividend of 0.25 dirhams per share for 2014. That compared with a cash dividend of 0.14 dirhams per share for the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
