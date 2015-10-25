Abu Dhabi-listed Union National Bank Q3 net profit falls

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Union National Bank, 50-percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, posted a 12.4 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, missing analysts’ forecasts.

The fifth-largest lender on the Abu Dhabi exchange by assets reported a net profit attributable to equity holders of 480.59 million dirhams ($130.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 548.68 million dirhams a year earlier, a bourse filing showed.

Four analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net profit of 541.8 million dirhams for the quarter.