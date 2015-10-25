UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi-listed Union National Bank Q3 net profit falls

(Adds loan impairments, other details)

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Union National Bank, 50-percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, posted a 12.4 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, missing analysts’ forecasts because of loan impairments and lower investment income.

The fifth-largest lender on the Abu Dhabi exchange by assets reported a net profit attributable to equity holders of 480.59 million dirhams ($130.9 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, down from 548.68 million dirhams a year earlier, a bourse filing showed.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average a profit of 541.8 million dirhams for the quarter.

The bank reported a nine-month net profit of 1.66 billion dirhams compared with 1.57 billion dirhams in the comparable period last year.

UNB’s net interest income grew to 770.3 million dirhams in the third quarter versus 686.5 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

But impairments booked were 199.8 million dirhams compared to 126.9 million dirhams. Also, net investment income fell to 7.6 million dirhams from 28 million dirhams.

Loans and advances increased to 68.6 billion dirhams on Sept. 30 from 64.1 billion dirhams in December last year, while deposits grew to 73.2 billion dirhams from 67.4 billion dirhams. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)