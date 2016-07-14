UPDATE 1-Tight liquidity drags on profits at UAE's Union National Bank

* Second-quarter profit 469.5 mln dirhams vs 568.0 mln

* Tight liquidity conditions hit net interest margins

* Fourth successive quarter of profit falls (Adds detail, context)

By Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold

ABU DHABI/DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Union National Bank , which is 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, beat analyst estimates on Thursday with a 17.3 percent drop in second-quarter net profit due to challenging market conditions.

It was the fourth successive quarter the lender has reported reduced earnings as it continues to be hit by reduced government spending in the United Arab Emirates and tight liquidity conditions in the wake of lower oil prices.

The fifth-largest lender in the emirate by assets reported a net profit attributable to equity holders of 469.5 million dirhams ($127.9 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 568.0 million dirhams in the same period a year earlier.

That was ahead of the average forecast of 420 million dirhams in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

“The tighter liquidity environment has led to a higher cost of deposits with the net interest income being adversely impacted,” the bank said in a statement.

It said income from traditional banking practices fell 17 percent year-on-year to 636 million dirhams.

Its net interest margin - the difference in how much the bank pays on deposits and how much it earns on lending -- fell 52 basis points to 2.64 percent in the first half of the year.

Total deposits on June 30 were little changed from a year earlier at 73.3 billion dirhams, although they were down 2 percent from the end of 2015. Loans and advances stood at 70.1 billion dirhams on June 30, up 4 percent year on year.

A 10 percent increase in non-interest income to 232 million dirhams, as well as an 11 percent decrease in provisions for bad loans, helped alleviate some of the impact.