UAE's Union National Bank Q1 net profit drops 27 pct

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Union National Bank (UNB), 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, posted a 27 percent drop in first quarter net profit on Thursday.

The fifth largest lender in the emirate by assets reported a net profit attributable to equity holders of the bank of 447 million dirhams ($121.76 million) in the three months to March 31. This was down from 611 million dirhams a year earlier, according to its financial statement.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast UNB would make a quarterly profit of 314.00 million dirhams and 454.30 million dirhams respectively

The bank’s total net profit for the period was 450 million dirhams, down from 615 million dirhams, according to a statement from the bank released minutes before its more detailed quarterly financial report was published.

The bank’s quarterly net interest income dropped 12 percent to 623 million dirhams and non-interest income fell 17 percent to 190 million dirhams.

Impairment charges on bad loans rose 49 percent to 85 million dirhams.

In February, the bank’s chief executive said UNB does not expect to achieve much growth in profits or lending in 2016 and could tap the bond market this year to raise funds