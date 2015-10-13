FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Under Armour CFO Brad Dickerson to leave early next year
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Under Armour CFO Brad Dickerson to leave early next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc said Chief Financial Officer Brad Dickerson would leave the company in early 2016.

Dickerson, who is also Under Armour’s chief operating officer, will pursue another job outside the athletic performance industry, the company said on Tuesday.

Dickerson has served as CFO since 2008 and COO since early this year. During his tenure, Under Armour’s revenue has grown to $3.08 billion from $725.2 million.

The company, which sells signature lines of sports stars such as NBA star Stephen Curry and golfer Jordan Spieth, said it would distribute duties of the COO among the new CFO and other executives as part of the transition process.

The company said it would search externally for a CFO.

Under Armour shares were down 2.2 percent at $101.05 in early trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.