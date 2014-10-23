FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Under Armour profit rises on strong footwear, apparel sales
October 23, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Under Armour profit rises on strong footwear, apparel sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sports apparel manufacturer and retailer Under Armour Inc reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit due to strong demand for its sports footwear and outdoor apparel.

The company, known for its Highlight football cleats and SpeedForm Apollo running shoes, said net income rose to $89.1 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $72.7 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 30 percent to $937.9 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

