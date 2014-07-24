FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Under Armour gains from strong demand for sportswear, shoes
July 24, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Under Armour gains from strong demand for sportswear, shoes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date July 24 from July 23)

July 24 (Reuters) - Sports apparel retailer Under Armour Inc’s quarterly revenue rose by more than a third as warmer weather in May and June drove demand for sports apparel and shoes.

The company’s net profit rose marginally to $17.7 million, or 8 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $17.6 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $609.7 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

