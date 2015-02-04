REFILE-Under Armour profit rises 36 pct as apparel sales surge

(Corrects dateline to Feb 4 from Feb 3)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sports apparel company Under Armour Inc’s quarterly profit rose by more than a third, driven by new lines of outdoor and sports apparel and strong demand for its running shoes.

The company’s net income rose to $87.7 million, or 40 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $64.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $895.2 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)