Under Armour profit falls 13.4 pct

April 21 (Reuters) - Sports apparel maker Under Armour Inc reported a 13.4 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs related to its recent acquisitions.

The company’s shares fell 3.8 percent in premarket trading.

Under Armour in February acquired two fitness tracking services, Endomondo and MapMyFitness, for about $560 million.

The company’s net income fell to $11.7 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $13.5 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Under Armour’s revenue rose about 25.5 percent to $804.9 million. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)