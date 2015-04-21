REFILE-Under Armour's slowing sales growth highlights valuation risks

(Refiles to add dropped word “growth” in headline)

By Ramkumar Iyer and Siddharth Cavale

April 21 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc paused for breath on Tuesday when it reported quarterly sales growth of below 30 percent for the first time in more than a year.

It wasn’t a bad quarter for the sportswear maker, still riding high on golf star Jordan Spieth’s victory at the Masters. But Wall Street’s reaction - the stock on track for its worst day in a year - underscored the perils of a lofty valuation.

Under Armour’s sales growth eased to 25.5 percent in the quarter ended March 31, mainly due to a supply disruption caused by strikes at West Coast ports and a stronger dollar.

The stock has nearly quadrupled in the past two years as investors bet on the company’s meteoric rise in a market dominated by Nike Inc and adidas AG.

Under Armour’s shares trade at 73.5 times forward earnings, nearly three times the industry median of 25.61, according to Thomson Reuters data. Nike trades at 25.61 times, while adidas at 21.1.

To justify its current share price of around $84, Under Armour’s earnings per share will have to grow at a rate of about 32 percent over the next five years, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Such abnormally high growth rates are difficult to sustain over long periods.

StarMine’s own model estimates that the growth rate is likely to be 12.5 percent a year over that period. This is the key reason why StarMine has tagged Under Armour’s intrinsic value at just $20.23 a share.

“It’s not prudent to extrapolate high levels of growth forever,” Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand said.

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said few near term catalysts and increasingly high expectations that are becoming harder to beat would limit share price appreciation. He maintained his “hold” rating on the stock.

Wall Street, however, is largely bullish on the stock - 17 analysts have a “buy” or higher rating, fifteen a “hold” and one a “sell”.

Some analysts have said the company has a lot going for it.

Under Armour has a number of influential young brand ambassadors on its roster such as Spieth, soccer star Memphis Depay and NBA point guard Stephen Curry.

It is also gaining share overseas as it expands in markets such as Brazil, China and Southeast Asia.

Incorporated in 1996, Under Armour has dislodged Adidas as the No. 2 sports apparel and footwear brand in the United States. (Additional reporting by Shailaja Sharma; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)