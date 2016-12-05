FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Under Armour signs first professional league deal with MLB
December 5, 2016 / 2:20 PM / in 9 months

Under Armour signs first professional league deal with MLB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc signed a 10-year contract with Major League Baseball as its official uniform provider in its first-ever deal with a professional league.

Under Armour will be the exclusive provider of all on-field uniform components including jerseys, game-day outerwear and year-round training apparel for all 30 MLB clubs beginning in the 2020 MLB season.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

