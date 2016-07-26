Sportswear maker Under Armour's quarterly revenue jumps 28 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc’s quarterly revenue jumped nearly 28 percent as demand rose for its sports apparel and basketball shoes.

Net income fell to $6.3 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $14.8 million, a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, earnings rose 15 cents per Class C share from 3 cents. The company reported a loss of 12 cents per Class A and Class B share.

Revenue surged to $1 billion from $783.6 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)