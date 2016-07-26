FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sportswear maker Under Armour's quarterly revenue jumps 28 pct
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 11:10 AM / in a year

Sportswear maker Under Armour's quarterly revenue jumps 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc’s quarterly revenue jumped nearly 28 percent as demand rose for its sports apparel and basketball shoes.

Net income fell to $6.3 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $14.8 million, a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, earnings rose 15 cents per Class C share from 3 cents. The company reported a loss of 12 cents per Class A and Class B share.

Revenue surged to $1 billion from $783.6 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.