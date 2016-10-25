FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 10 months ago

Under Armour reports 22.2 pct rise in quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc reported a 22.2 percent rise in quarterly sales, as demand for its running and basketball shoes and accessories grew.

Net income rose to $128.23 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $100.48 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, earnings rose to 29 cents per Class C share from 23 cents. The company earned 29 cents per Class A and Class B share, from 23 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.47 billion, from $1.20 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

