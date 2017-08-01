Under Armour cuts forecast, to restructure operations

FILE PHOTO: An Under Armour logo is seen on a running shoe on display at an store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 25, 2016.

(Reuters) - Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc (UA.N) cut its full-year sales forecast amid fierce competition in the athletic apparel market, and launched a restructuring plan that involves closing stores and cutting about 2 percent of its workforce.

Shares of Under Armour, the maker of Stephen Curry basketball shoes and Bandit running shoes, fell as much as 7.6 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The company, which wooed investors with its quick-paced growth until a few quarters ago, has been ceding market share to No.1 sportswear maker Nike Inc (NKE.N) and Germany's Adidas AG ADGn.DE.

"We find (Under Armour's) apparel lacking in fashion. While brands like Nike, Adidas and Puma are thriving from retro revivals and casual looks, UA has struggled to develop an appealing shoe," Jane Hali, CEO of retail investment research firm Jane Hali & Associates LLC, wrote in a client note.

Under Armour said it now expected full-year revenue growth of 9 percent to 11 percent, compared with its previous forecast of 11 percent to 12 percent.

It expects full-year earnings of 37 cents to 40 cents per share, missing analysts' average estimate of 42 cents per share, according to I/B/E/S.

The company will cut 277 jobs across its operations, half of which will be at the company's headquarters in Baltimore, Under Armour spokeswoman Diane Pelkey said.

The company said it expects pre-tax charges of up to $130 million in fiscal 2017, related to store closures, lease terminations and severance costs.

Under Armour said it closed 33 factory outlets and 23 Under Armour branded stores in the 12 months ended June 30.

The company's revenue rose 8.7 percent to $1.09 billion in the June quarter, continuing a recent trend of dramatically slowing growth after years of surging sales.

The company reported a net loss of $12.3 million, or 3 cents per Class A and B share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $52.7 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Under Armour posted a net loss of 3 cents on its class C shares which represent its common stock.

The company had about 15,200 employees as of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory filing.