FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Under Armour 1st-qtr beats on strong sales
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Under Armour 1st-qtr beats on strong sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.28 vs est $0.24

* Net sales $384 mln vs est $379.25 mln

April 20 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc reported first-quarter earnings that beat market estimates, as the athletic apparel and footwear maker introduced new styles to drive sales.

The company benefited from introducing new styles such as ColdBlack and Armour Bra and saw strong results for its $120 RC running shoes, Chief Executive Kevin Plank said in a statement.

The company projected 2012 operating income of $203 million to $205 million, while analysts expect $203.65 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Under Armour, known for clothing that draws sweat away from the body, lowered its revenue growth forecast for 2012 in January, saying it expects revenue to come in at the lower end of its 20-25 percent growth forecast.

It forecast net revenue of $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion, representing growth of 21 percent to 22 percent over 2011.

The company’s first-quarter earnings of 28 cents per share beat the average analyst estimate of 24 cents per share.

Sales rose 23 percent to $384 million.

Under Armour shares closed at $97.02 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.