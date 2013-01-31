FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Under Armour 4th-qtr profit beats Wall Street view
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Under Armour 4th-qtr profit beats Wall Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Athletic apparel and footwear maker Under Armour Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit for the ninth time in a row as its water-resistant apparel and additions to its footwear range attracted more customers during the holiday season.

The company, which is known for its clothing that draws sweat away from the body, said profit rose to $50.1 million, or 47 cents per share, from $32.6 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the maker of ColdBlack and the Armour Bra rose 25 percent to $505.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 46 cents per share on revenue of $497.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Under Armour’s shares closed at $48.13 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.