Underwear bomber's life sentence upheld by U.S. court

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, a Nigerian man who tried to set off an explosive hidden in his underwear while aboard a U.S. airliner on Christmas Day in 2009, on Monday had his life sentence upheld by a federal appeals court.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by Abdulmutallab, known as the underwear bomber, that the trial judge erred by letting him represent himself despite doubt about his competency and by admitting incriminating statements he made without having first been read his rights.

It also rejected Abdulmutallab’s argument that the life sentence was cruel and unusual punishment.

Travis Rossman, a lawyer for the defendant, had no immediate comment, his office said.

The case is U.S. v. Abdulmutallab, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-1207.