FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Unga Group reports 12 pct rise in full-year profit
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 1, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's Unga Group reports 12 pct rise in full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Kenyan flour miller Unga Group Ltd posted a 12 percent increase in pretax profit for the year ended June 30, helped by increased sales.

Unga’s pretax profit rose to 635.7 million shillings ($6.1 million) from 567.7 million a year earlier. It said turnover rose to 18.7 billion shillings, up from 17.0 billion shillings in the previous year.

“Maize grain availability improved compared to the previous year, with prices remaining relatively stable over the first three quarters of the year,” the company said on Thursday, adding that imported wheat prices were also “favourable”.

It said total earnings per share rose to 5.27 shillings from 3.65 shillings.

The board recommended a first and final dividend of 1 shilling per share. ($1 = 104.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.