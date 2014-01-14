FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uni-President China to issue 1 bln yuan of formosa bonds-sources
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

Uni-President China to issue 1 bln yuan of formosa bonds-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Taiwanese food company Uni-President China Holdings Ltd plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($165.47 million) of three-year yuan bonds in Taiwan, three sources said on Tuesday, marking the first formosa bond issue in a strong pipeline expected this year.

The company plans to issue the bonds at a yield of 3.6 percent, sources said.

Uni-President China, a subsidiary of Taipei-listed Uni-President Enterprises Corp, also issued 1 billion yuan of three-year dim sum bonds in Hong Kong last May, priced at a yield of 3.5 percent.

$1 = 6.0434 Chinese yuan Reporting by Miaojung Lin; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

