FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Uni-Select to sell U.S. auto parts business to Icahn Enterprises
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 9, 2015 / 11:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Uni-Select to sell U.S. auto parts business to Icahn Enterprises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s Uni-Select Inc said it would sell its U.S. auto parts distribution business to activist investor Carl Icahn’s investment company Icahn Enterprises LP for about $340 million.

Icahn Enterprises said in a regulatory filing that the business acquired from Uni-Select would be operated independently from its auto parts subsidiary Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp.

Carl Icahn will resign as Federal-Mogul’s chairman and member of its board before the deal closes. Daniel Ninivaggi, the company’s co-chief executive and director, will also step down as a director of Icahn Enterprises.

The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2015, includes nearly all the assets of Uni-Select USA Inc and Beck/Arnley Worldparts Inc, Uni-Select said in a statement.

Uni-Select said it expected to incur an after-tax loss of $80 million-$100 million related to the transaction in the first quarter of 2015.

RBC Capital Markets was Uni-Select’s financial adviser for the deal, while McCarthy Tetrault LLP and Barnes & Thornburg LLP were its legal advisers.

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP was Icahn Enterprises’ legal counsel. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.