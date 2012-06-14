France's Unibail in German shopping centre deals

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco, Europe’s largest real-estate investment trust, has signed deals worth 383 million euros ($482 million) with Perella Weinberg Real Estate Fund to expand in shopping centres in Germany, it said on Thursday.

Unibail will buy 51 percent of a holding company owning 90.4 percent of Germany’s second-largest shopping centre operator and developer, mfi AG. It will also buy 50 percent of Ruhr-Park, one of Germany’s biggest shopping centres, Unibail said. ($1 = 0.7953 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)