Unibail beats 2012 profit guidance, names new CEO

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - European real-estate group Unibail Rodamco said its recurring profits rose by 6.7 percent in 2012, beating its own guidance, and named Christophe Cuvillier as its next chief executive.

The group, which mostly invests in shopping malls across Europe, said recurring earnings per share for 2012 were 9.60 euros ($13.03). The 6.7 percent year-on-year growth was higher than its guidance of 4 percent.

Unibail said it expected recurring profits to grow by at least 5 percent in 2013.