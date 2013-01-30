FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unibail beats 2012 profit guidance, names new CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

Unibail beats 2012 profit guidance, names new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - European real-estate group Unibail Rodamco said its recurring profits rose by 6.7 percent in 2012, beating its own guidance, and named Christophe Cuvillier as its next chief executive.

The group, which mostly invests in shopping malls across Europe, said recurring earnings per share for 2012 were 9.60 euros ($13.03). The 6.7 percent year-on-year growth was higher than its guidance of 4 percent.

Unibail said it expected recurring profits to grow by at least 5 percent in 2013.

$1 = 0.7370 euros Reporting By Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.