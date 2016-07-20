Unibail says to reach top end of 2016 profit target

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco said it would reach the top end of its full-year profit target after its shopping malls helped deliver a 8.2 percent first-half rise in recurring earnings per share despite the impact of attacks in Paris and Brussels.

The Franco-Dutch company, which has 80 percent of its portfolio focused on shopping centres, has been focusing on large regional malls with high footfall and well-known tenants like Apple and Primark.

In the second quarter, Unibail-Rodamco sold two office building in Paris "at compelling prices" thanks to a buoyant investment market.

The Europe's biggest real estate company said its net rental income rose 2.5 percent on like-for-like basis in the first half of 2016, to 781 million euros ($859.80 million), with shopping-centre growth offsetting weaker performance at the group's smaller office portfolio and exhibitions businesses.

"In France, despite the adverse effect of the terrorist attacks and threats, social unrest and particularly unseasonal weather, tenant sales were up 1.4 percent," the company said in a statement.

Unibail said it now targets recurring earnings per share for 2016 at around 11.2 euros, at the top end of the 11.00-11.20 euro guidance it provided in February.