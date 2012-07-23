FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unibail malls prosper despite euro zone turmoil
July 23, 2012

Unibail malls prosper despite euro zone turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco, Europe’s biggest real-estate investment trust (REIT), said on Monday it was on track to meet its full-year targets after its big shopping centres grew revenue and profits in the face of euro zone jitters.

Unibail’s net rental income for the first six months of 2012 grew 2.3 percent to 661 million euros ($800.93 million), while recurring earnings per share grew 4.2 percent to 4.94 euros.

The company said it was “confident” it would meet its recurring EPS growth target of 4 percent for the year, despite “the impact of the current euro zone crisis on consumption and retailers”. ($1 = 0.8253 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)

