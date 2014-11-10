FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco agrees with Allianz to dispose Nicetoile shopping centre
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco agrees with Allianz to dispose Nicetoile shopping centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco SE :

* Enters into an agreement with Allianz to dispose of the Nicetoile shopping centre

* Total acquisition cost amounts to 312.5 million euros

* Unibail stake in Nicetoile reflects 15,389 square meters GLA of retail, 2,018 square meters GLA of offices and 1,852 parking lots

* Shopping centre is to be managed by Hammerson who will co-invest 10 percent with Allianz

* Closing of deal is subject to customary conditions precedent and is expected in Q1 2015 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.