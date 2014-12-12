FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco signs an agreement with city of Hamburg
#Corrections News
December 12, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco signs an agreement with city of Hamburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in headline)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco :

* Signs an agreement with city of Hamburg to develop Uberseequartier in Hafencity

* Will create through MFI AG, its German subsidiary, a destination in this cultural and touristic area on banks of Elbe river

* Says project will include retail, restaurants, a cinema, a cruise terminal, offices, housing and a hotel, for a total of 184,000 sqare meters

* Says project will represent an investment of 860 million euros ($1.1 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
