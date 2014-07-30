FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unibail Rodamco to sell six French malls to Carmila
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

Unibail Rodamco to sell six French malls to Carmila

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Unibail Rodamco, Europe’s biggest real estate company, has agreed to sell a portfolio of six shopping centres in France to Carmila, a real estate company backed by retailer Carrefour.

The proposed sale would be for 931 million euros ($1.25 billion), said Unibail Rodamco in a statement on Wednesday. The shopping centres in Anglet-Bayonne, Paris, Calais, Toulouse, and Orleans all contain Carrefour stores.

The Franco-Dutch shopping centre operator added that the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, was not expected to impact its annual goal of recurring earnings per share growth of at least 5.5 percent.

Unibail-Rodamco in Feburary announced a plan to shed 1.5 to 2 billion worth of assets in the next five years so as to focus more on its largest shopping centres that generate the most growth.

1 US dollar = 0.7468 euro Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.