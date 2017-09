Unibail-Rodamco keeps 2014 target, turnover rises

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - European real estate group Unibail-Rodamco confirmed its target for full-year recurring earnings per share growth of at least 5.5 percent on Tuesday after a “moderate pick-up” in the European economy helped drive first-quarter turnover higher.

Quarterly revenue grew 7.7 percent to 463 million euros ($638.8 million), Unibail said in a statement. Gross rental income rose to 417 million from 383.7 million a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7248 Euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)