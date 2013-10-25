FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unibail-Rodamco nine-month revenue up 4.3 pct
October 25, 2013 / 4:22 PM / 4 years ago

Unibail-Rodamco nine-month revenue up 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco, Europe’s largest property group, said revenue for the first nine months of 2013 rose 4.3 percent as its focus on large, urban shopping malls offset an uncertain recovery and high unemployment in the eurozone.

Unibail, whose portfolio includes a mall under the Louvre Museum in Paris and the Arkadia in Warsaw, has concentrated on high-traffic areas and relatively upscale tenants like Apple and clothing brands Uniqlo and Zara.

Nine-month revenue reached 1.275 billion euros against 1.222 billion euros in the year-ago period.

French rival Klepierre said on Wednesday its third-quarter revenue rose 0.9 percent as malls in France and the Nordics offset a tougher market in Spain and Portugal.

Reporting by Lionel Laurent, Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
