Unibail mall growth offsets pain at offices

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Unibail Rodamco, Europe’s largest real-estate investment trust (REIT), reported a slight rise in first-quarter revenue as growth at its large shopping malls in Western Europe offset weakness at its smaller portfolio of offices.

Unibail, which competes with smaller rivals Klepierre and Corio, said quarterly revenue rose 0.7 percent, to 431.0 million euros ($570.19 million).

Shopping-centre rental income, which accounts for two-thirds of group revenue, rose 2.1 percent, offsetting a drop in rents at its office portfolio.

Unibail’s retail tenants, which include iPhone maker Apple , saw their sales rise 3.3 percent in the first quarter on a like-for-like basis and excluding the Netherlands. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)