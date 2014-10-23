FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unibail 9-month revenues rose 10 pct
October 23, 2014

Unibail 9-month revenues rose 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco, Europe’s biggest real estate company, said revenue for the first nine months rose 9.9 percent, boosted by rental income from new malls and extensions of existing ones.

The Franco-Dutch company, which has 80 percent of its portfolio focused on shopping centres, is in the process of trimming its portfolio to focus on large regional malls.

Nine-month revenue reached 1.400 billion euros ($1.77 billion) against 1.275 billion euros in the same period of 2013 as gross rental income from its shopping centre division rose 9.2 percent.

French rival Klepierre, which is taking over Dutch group Corio, reported a 9.8 percent drop in nine-month revenues on Thursday. It is also selling off smaller properties to focus on bigger malls.

1 US dollar = 0.7903 euro Reporting by Leigh Thomas

