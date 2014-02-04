BRIEF-Unibail Rodamco sees 2014 REPS growth of at least 5.5 pct

AMSTERDAM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco SE : * Recurring EPS at EUR 10.22, up +6.5 pct, significantly outperforming guidance

for 2013 of at least 5 pct. * Like-for-like net rental income (nri) growth was +4.7 pct compared to 2012, 260 bps above indexation * Rotated 12.6 pct of its tenants and its occupancy cost ratio stands at a

moderate 13.7 pct. * Vacancy stood at 2.5 pct, of which 0.5pct in strategic vacancy to prepare for

major restructuring projects. * Pipeline increased to EUR 6.9 bn as at December 31, 2013 from EUR 6.8 bn at

December 31, 2012 * Positive about its expectations on rental income growth. * Driven by low vacancy, sustainable occupancy cost ratios and good rental

uplifts. * For 2014, the group is positive about its expectations on rental income

growth * Group expects to achieve a REPS growth in 2014 of at least 5.5 pct. * Propose to the annual general meeting (AGM) to declare a dividend of EUR 8.90

per share