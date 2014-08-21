FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chairman of the board sells shares in Unibet
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
August 21, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Chairman of the board sells shares in Unibet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Unibet : * Asch sells shares in Unibet Group * Anders Ström, Chairman of the Board of Directors of in Unibet Group Plc ("Unibet"), through Anders Ström Core Holdings ("ASCH") has sold 930,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 3.3 per cent of the shares and voting rights in the company, to institutional investors * The transaction took place on August 20, and following the sale, ASCH owns 1,920,000 shares in Unibet, corresponding to approximately 6.8 per cent of the shares and voting rights in the company Link to press release: here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.