BRIEF-Chairman of the board sells shares in Unibet

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Unibet : * Asch sells shares in Unibet Group * Anders Ström, Chairman of the Board of Directors of in Unibet Group Plc ("Unibet"), through Anders Ström Core Holdings ("ASCH") has sold 930,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 3.3 per cent of the shares and voting rights in the company, to institutional investors * The transaction took place on August 20, and following the sale, ASCH owns 1,920,000 shares in Unibet, corresponding to approximately 6.8 per cent of the shares and voting rights in the company Link to press release: here