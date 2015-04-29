FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unibet Q1 pretax profit eases in face of FX headwinds
#Casinos & Gaming
April 29, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Unibet Q1 pretax profit eases in face of FX headwinds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Unibet Group Plc

* Q1 profit before tax for Q1 of 2015 amounted to GBP 11.3 (16.5) million

* Says the result for the quarter as reported in GBP was significantly affected by the translation effect of movements in currency exchange rates

* Says gross winnings revenue amounted to GBP 76.1 (76.5) million for Q1 of 2015

* Says in period up to 26 April, daily average gross winnings revenue in constant currency was around 4% higher than in Q1 2015

* Says underlying activity continues to develop extremely positively, with sports betting turnover up 22% in GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
