FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Unibet's Q2 EBITDA higher than expected
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
August 6, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Unibet's Q2 EBITDA higher than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Unibet : * Underlying EBITDA for the second quarter of 2014 increased by 38% to GBP 16.7

(12.1) million. Consensus was for EBITDA of 15.0 GBP mln in Reuters poll. * Q2 - gross winnings revenue increased by 24 per cent to GBP 77.1 (62.0)

million for the second quarter of 2014. Expected was 66.1 GBP mln. * Says for the period to 3 August 2014, average daily gross winnings revenue

for the third quarter increased by 7 per cent compared to the daily average

in the second quarter 2014" * The result for the second quarter of 2014 includes Kambi's results up to 31 May 2014 and also contains a significant non-recurring net gain of GBP 35.3 million as a result of the disposal of Kambi and a GBP 2.2 million adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration related to the Betchoice acquisition. Link to press release: here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.