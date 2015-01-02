BRIEF-Unibet completes sale of stake in Bingo.com, buys Bingo.com domain

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Unibet Group Plc :

* Sale of investment in bingo.com ltd and acquisition of bingo.com domain and european real money gambling business

* Unibet Group plc has, effective 31 December 2014, completed the disposal of its investment in shares in Bingo.com Ltd

* At the same time, Unibet has completed the acquisition of the domain Bingo.com and the related European real money gambling business from Bingo.com Ltd

* Unibet will record a non-cash gain on the disposal of the results for the fourth quarter of 2014, due to be published on 11 February 2015

* Unibet has made a net payment to Bingo.com Ltd of USD 2 million in connection with these transactions (representing USD 8 million purchase price for the Bingo.com domain and European real money business less USD 6 million sale price for Unibet's former investment in Bingo.com Ltd's shares)