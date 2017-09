Nov 03 (Reuters) - Unibios Holdings SA :

* Announced on Friday the establishment of group Watera International SA as a subsidiary in Luxembourg

* The group will incorporate all subsidiries of Unibios previously active in the water treatment sector

* The group will focus exclusively in water treatment

* As a result the group is positioned in competition to Culligan International Co

Source text: bit.ly/1vCalPg

