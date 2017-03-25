MADRID, March 25 Mid-sized Spanish lender
Unicaja is moving ahead with a long-mooted stock market listing,
joining a rush of initial public offerings (IPO) in Spain in the
first few months of the year.
Unicaja, which put off listing its shares last year when
market conditions were tougher and Spain was mired in political
instability, said in a statement late Friday it would ask for
shareholder approval on April 26 to issue new stock.
It said it aimed to issue 625 million new shares with a
nominal value of one euro each, with the final price of the
offer depending on demand. Unicaja added the timing of its
listing was not yet set in stone.
A stock market rally this year has encouraged more Spanish
companies to go public after a hiatus for much of 2016 when the
country was without a proper government for 10 months following
two inconclusive elections.
The Ibex index of blue chip Spanish companies is up
10.4 percent so far in 2017.
Earlier in March, cash-in-transit security firm Prosegur
Cash became the first Spanish company to list on the
country's main exchange since shares in Coca Cola European
Partners were admitted for trading last June.
Home builder Neinor is due to list next Wednesday, and car
parts maker Gestamp is due to make its stock market debut in
early April in one of the biggest IPOs in Europe this year.
Unicaja's looming listing also adds to signs of life in
Spain's banking sector as the government tries to recoup some of
the funds spent on bailing out lenders crippled by a real estate
crash, which forced it to request a European aid package for the
weakest banks in 2012.
Unicaja was not rescued but benefited from funding injected
into smaller CEISS bank, which it bought in 2014. It had been
due to list as a condition of its merger with CEISS, but
obtained a grace period from Europe.
State-controlled lender Bankia, the biggest
beneficiary of the European bailout funds, is now due to be
merged with a smaller rescued bank, BMN.
A privatisation of those banks, which together hold 230
billion euros ($244 billion) of assets, would mark one of the
final steps in cleaning up Spain's banking sector.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Mark Potter)