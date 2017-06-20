MADRID, June 20 Mid-sized Spanish lender Unicaja (IPO-UNIB.MC) said on Tuesday it had raised enough demand from investors to cover order books for its stock market listing, in which it aims to raise up to 925 million euros ($1.03 billion).

Unicaja said last week that it was moving ahead with the initial public offering just days after rival Banco Popular had to be rescued.

The bank said in a statement on Tuesday that orders from investors had been placed within the set price range, at between 1.1 euros and 1.4 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; editing by Susan Thomas)