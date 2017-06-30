MADRID, June 30 Spanish mid-sized bank Unicaja
shrugged off concerns that its initial public offering
(IPO) would be hit by the recent buffeting of the wider sector,
its shares rising by as much as 9 percent on Friday's debut.
The IPO had been cast into doubt by this month's rescue of
Banco Popular by Spain's biggest lender Santander
, but Friday's listing raised 687.5 million euros
($784.2 million) from the sale of 40.4 percent of its
capital.
"I think we did the right thing in going ahead with our
flotation, as we are seeing," Unicaja CEO Enrique Sanchez del
Villar told journalists in Madrid.
By 12.17 GMT the shares were up 6.9 percent at 1.176 euros,
giving the lender a market value of 1.82 billion euros. With 57
billion euros of assets, it controls 2 percent of Spanish
deposits.
Unicaja is Spain's fourth big listing this year, joining
real estate company Neinor, industrial group Gestamp
and cash management business Prosegur in
looking to tap investor interest in Spain's fledgeling economic
recovery.
($1 = 0.8767 euros)
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Paul Day and David
Goodman)