Mitsubishi Heavy, Nichiyu Forklift say in talks about buying UniCarriers

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co Ltd said on Wednesday they are in talks with the shareholders of UniCarriers Holdings Corp about buying shares in the unlisted Japanese forklift maker.

The Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported earlier that the two firms planned to buy all the shares in UniCarriers for more than 100 billion yen ($810 million), with Mitsubishi Heavy taking a majority stake.

Mitsubishi Heavy and Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift said in separate statements that no decision had been reached about the purchase.

UniCarriers is owned 53.3 percent by the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, 26.7 percent by Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd and 20 percent by Nissan Motor Co Ltd , according to its website. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)