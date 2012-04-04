FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 6 years ago

Brazil's Unicasa plans IPO to raise up to $402 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian furniture maker Unicasa and shareholders announced on Wednesday plans for an initial public offering to raise up to 732 million reais ($402 million) in another sign of an opening window for new share sales in Latin America’s biggest economy.

The company will offer 9.14 million common shares at 16.50 reais to 20.50 reais each, according to a prospectus.

Shareholders plan to sell 17.30 million common shares, and banks and shareholders can grow the offering by as many as 9.25 million shares.

The transaction is expected to close by April 25 and the shares are scheduled to start trading in Sao Paulo on April 27 under the symbol “LCAM3”.

Unicasa’s announcement came a day after Brazil’s investment banking powerhouse BTG Pactual said it was planning to raise up to 4.1 billion reais with an IPO that could kick-start the country’s cautious capital markets this year.

Local equity markets have not seen a new listing since July.

The underwriters for Unicasa’s offering are the investment banking units of BTG Pactual, Itaú Unibanco Holding and Banco Santander Brasil.

