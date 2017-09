MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Aabar Investments said an exchange price of 8.8642 euros had been set for shares in Italy’s UniCredit.

Aabar Investments said earlier on Tuesday it had successfully placed 2 billion euros ($2.18 billion) of unsecured exchangeable bonds over shares of UniCredit, representing around 4 percent of the Italian bank’s issued and outstanding shares. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Susan Thomas)