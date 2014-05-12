Unicredit ready to help Alitalia in Etihad talks but there are limits

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s top lender Unicredit is prepared to do what it can to help Alitalia’s talks with Gulf-based airline Etihad but there are limits, the bank’s CEO said on Monday.

“It’s clear we are ready to do everything possible but that does not mean just anything,” Federico Ghizzoni told reporters in a conference after first-quarter results.

Alitalia and its creditors are looking to finalise a proposal aimed at persuading Etihad to invest in the loss-making Italian carrier.

But talks have stalled on the restructuring of Alitalia’s debt.

UniCredit is one of the airline’s creditor banks. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Stephen Jewkes)